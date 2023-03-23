LEETON shire residents will head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the 2023 state election.
With that in mind, seven of the 10 candidates for the seat of Murray have given their final pitch to residents as they decide who will become the next MP of the electorate.
Over the last four years as your independent member, I have worked hard to deliver for the region.
In fact during my term, I have secured $1.4 billion compared to the Nationals previous term of under $200 million.
Some of the major wins in include bulk billing of the radiotherapy unit, Griffith Base Hospital funding, Goolgowi counseling rooms and community centre, new dorms for Yanco Agricultural High School, Coleambally teachers housing, sealing of Boorga and Dickie Roads, upgrades to the Griffith sports complex and aquatic leisure centre.
These achievements did not just appear.
It takes hard work, passion and perseverance by your local member to get results.
Murray needs an MP committed to the job 100 per cent of the time, a part time MP will never get the job done.
If you want to keep Murray moving, vote one Helen Dalton, your independent member.
Together we can achieve more than you can imagine.
In the last few weeks this election felt like it was a contest of personalities rather than a contest of policies.
I believe in this region and believe the people of this community deserve better.
In the electorate of Murray we face considerable challenges in the next term of government.
We need real plans to move forward.
The Murray-Darling Basin Plan will end in 2024 and we will face a new period of uncertainty.
We need people in Macquarie Street who can work with our executive government to deliver the best outcomes for our communities.
I believe by promoting our role we play in delivering the food security of this nation and focusing on the important role we play in the Australian community, we can work with governments to improve services in health, education and housing.
We need a positive outlook to help grow and strengthen our region.
It is in the national interest that our community is strong, we just need advocates who can truly communicate this message to the nation.
Murray deserves better than an Independent who does shifty deals and put a Labor/Greens government in power.
This would see farmers lose water, towns lose businesses and locals lose jobs.
Murray must have a voice in the Nationals team, which has already delivered better health and hospital services, roads and telecommunications in our region.
A vote for The Nationals is a vote for water security, better health services, more money for local roads and bridges and cheaper electricity prices.
Crucially, the Nationals do not support non-strategic water buybacks and we don't support any changes to the socioeconomic test.
The Nationals have also invested around $3.7 million in the Leeton Hospital upgrade, and attracted hundreds of new clinical staff to the region - with more to come.
The Nationals promised - and delivered - $1 billion to fix roads throughout NSW, including Canal Street in Leeton and a new bridge on Whitton-Darlington Point Road.
We've got another $1 billion ready to spend on regional roads and rail, and more than $330 million on the table for regional councils to fix roads. Importantly, the Nationals have also provided more than $300 million in energy bill relief, and will deliver another $250 per household if re-elected.
The Sustainable Australia Party is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform.
We are fighting to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption.
This includes protecting endangered species habitats, native forests and local tree canopies, reducing Australia's waste production, acting on climate change, stopping inappropriate high-rise and sprawl, delivering new community infrastructure before more housing, stabilising Australia's population size, transparent reporting of political donations and lobbying and banning political donations from big business and unions.
We have more sustainable solutions in our policy platform to address Australia's growing economic, environmental and social problems.
These include the housing affordability crisis, overcrowded public transport, road congestion, high immigration-fuelled rapid population growth, political and property developer corruption, privatisation of key public assets, economic de-industrialisation, foreign ownership, problem gambling, an underfunded arts sector and ageism.
As an independent community movement, after you vote one for Sustainable Australia Party, we ask you decide where to direct your own preferences.
Please also vote one Sustainable Australia Party in the Upper House, where Councillor William Bourke is the lead candidate.
As the Labor candidate for Murray, I fully support a future Minns Labor government
who will establish a Special Commission of Inquiry into our local health systems.
A future Minns Government reviewing the concerns about the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and other LHD's over the lack of resources and poor patient outcomes that have been a hallmark of the Liberal National government in the last 12 years.
NSW Labor will consult across the health sector and if required will expand the terms of reference to ensure they are comprehensive.
NSW Labor have committed to substantial funding for roads in the Murray electorate, $42.1 million will be spent throughout the Murray electorate commencing immediately.
The Liberals and Nationals have not committed a single dollar for the next 12 months in Murray. Our commitment to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan remains solid, unlike our opponents.
All stakeholders are included in our commitment and our desire to deliver the plan. Labor is committed to responsible water management.
Our public schools will be fully-funded by the creation of a $400 million Education Future Fund. We will convert 10,000 temporary teaching positions into permanent positions across NSW. Labor have committed to investigating the demerger of Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
Labor is committed to ending rorts, pork barreling and "jobs for the boys". The tired, dysfunctional Liberals and Nationals coalition is rife with scandal. What NSW deserves is a fresh start under a Minns-led Labor government.
Seventy-six per cent of the population, politicians and political power in NSW is concentrated in the cities of Newcastle, Sydney, and Wollongong.
In the 2019 state election, 435,400 people voted for The Greens, mostly from within this population and the north coast.
There are only 398,000 voters total west of The Great Dividing Range. There are many more people in NSW opposed to natural resource based industries such as irrigation farming and native timber harvesting than there are people in the areas whose livelihoods depend on these industries.
History has proven it doesn't matter what we say or do or elect to Parliament, the suppression of the irrigation and timber industries, and of our economies and livelihoods, continues.
Political decisions in NSW are not made on environment facts as these decision makers pretend, they are made on political facts, and the political facts are that any politician in the Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong areas that doesn't follow the green line will not be elected, and his or her party will not form government.
Only a Riverina State, separate from NSW, and dealing with the Commonwealth and other states as an equal, can ensure the survival and prosperity of the people in Murray and the wider Riverina. A Riverina State is needed - and it is needed now. Vote one for David Landini.
This election is a chance for the people of Murray to get "two votes for the price of one".
Vote one, Public Education Party (PEP) in both the Upper House (Legislative Council) and Lower House (Legislative Assembly).
Then vote two for whichever other party you wish. If the PEP's does not rank one overall, your vote will go to your number two preference.
The PEP was formed in response to the long-term undermining of NSW's public schools by politicians whose aspirations/self interest have led them to believe that aligning themselves with privileged, entitled private schools and diverting public funds away from public schools to private/independent schools, is to their political and electoral advantage.
The PEP aims to ensure our state delivers high-quality, secular and public education to all students in NSW, from pre-school to higher education.
The catalyst for my standing as the PEP endorsed candidate for Murray was the totally unwarranted, un-consulted and disastrous, forced merger of Griffith's two public high schools by Adrian Piccoli, the town's MP.
The NSW Lib/Nat government's commissioned research has shown the "merger" to be a total failure. Whose fault? Not the kids. Nor the teachers. Nor the parents. The NSW government's. Five busloads of Griffith kids travel to Leeton each morning. That's success? Your towns may be next. Just ask Griffith.
