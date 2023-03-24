The Irrigator
Residents encouraged to sign up to take tour of Roxy Theatre's redevelopment work

By Talia Pattison
March 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Community members can register to take a tour of the redevelopment work at the Roxy Theatre. Pictures supplied

AS SO many rumours and theories swirl in the community surrounding the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment, residents will now be given a chance to see what is going on with their own eyes.

