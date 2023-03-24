AS SO many rumours and theories swirl in the community surrounding the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment, residents will now be given a chance to see what is going on with their own eyes.
Bookings for site tours of the theatre as work progresses are now being taken.
These walk throughs will aim to give the the community an exclusive look behind the curtain of the theatre.
Volunteer Roxy redevelopment project director Katherine Herrmann said the tours will enable the community to gain a better understanding of the project and its complexity.
"The site tours will allow community members to get a fuller appreciation of the vision and see first-hand the progress of the redevelopment of Leeton's grand old lady," she said.
"Being on site in person helps provide insight into the highly complex build and its challenges, the milestones that have been achieved and what's in store for the future.
"We are greatly appreciative of builder Lloyd Group allowing us to provide this opportunity to our community."
The site tours will be held on Thursdays, starting March 30, on a fortnightly basis, or as demand dictates.
Each tour will run for about 15 minutes.
The walk through will cover the main auditorium, foyer and outdoor area where the Movie Café was located.
Visitors will be able to ask questions and take home copies of plans and designs of the Roxy Community Theatre.
The redevelopment work has been a point of contention among some community members in recent months.
Residents have raised concerns about the cost of the project, its timeline and maintaining the history and heritage of the building.
Leeton Shire Council is hoping these tours will go some way to alleviating these concerns and answering questions.
As spots are limited to six people at a time and, are only available on the dates where Lloyd Group can accommodate access, those interested need to book in advance.
Register online at calendly.com/leetonshire/roxy-walk-throughs or call council on 6953 0911.
