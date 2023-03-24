LEETON'S 1st Scouts group has not only done its part for the environment by cleaning up after others, but members also carried out a huge physical task at the same time.
The Scouts organisation recently grabbed their canoes and headed out to the Murrumbidgee River where they aimed to pick up as much rubbish as possible as part of Clean Up Australia Day.
The idea was to clean up not just the waterway itself where possible, but mostly along the banks.
This is where people camp, head out for a day on the water or use it as a place to escape the hustle and bustle.
While this sounds idyllic, often what is left behind is rubbish of all kinds.
The proof was in the pudding for the Leeton Scouts, who collected about half a trailer's worth of rubbish during their trip out to the ricer.
They paddled some 12 kilometres in order to do so.
"(It was) quite a bit, but it's pleasing to see that in each passing year, the amount of rubbish we collect generally diminishes," Scout leader Adrian van Werven said.
"The kids and parents love it and are eagle-eyed to spot and race to get some rubbish.
"Every so often, we all race to collect the same cockatoo feather by mistake - 'should have gone to Specsavers'."
The group participates in Clean Up Australia Day every year and encourages everyone to take their rubbish home with them any time they head out to the river.
