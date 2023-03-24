Water buybacks officially open

Tenders have formally opened as the Commonwealth government begins water buybacks to achieve the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
The Commonwealth government has opened up tenders for six catchments in Queensland and NSW, from Condamine-Balonne to the Murray - with the goal of purchasing 44.3 gigalitres of water in order to make up a deficit in the plan.
In the Murray, the target to buy is 10GL of water, the highest amount in NSW and the ACT.
The Commonwealth government has emphasised the importance of consulting with legal and financial advisors before selling any water to ensure all relevant information.
"If you are a water licence holder (water rights owner) in these catchments and are interested in selling your permanent water entitlements to the Australian Government, you should consult with any co-owners about participating in the tender process," they advised.
Shadow minister for water Perin Davey voiced concerns that it would drive up prices of water for all.
"It doesn't matter whether the water is bought out of the NSW Murray or South Australia, it will drive up the price of water, especially in times of drought when permanent plantings like almonds and grapes drive prices beyond those which many agricultural industries like dairy can afford to pay," she said.
"Further buybacks risk some industries and irrigation communities unviable, especially if Labor continue to use them beyond the current 46GL tender round."
Ms Davey did give credit for the increased transparency, with successful applicants for over a certain amount being reported publicly.
Names, location of the water rights, contract value and execution date will all be publically available if the sale is over a certain financial limit.
Tenders will close on April 26.
