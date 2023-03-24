"BRINGING everyone together is what Leeton does best".
That was the sentiment of Leeton Multicultural Support Group chairman Paul Maytom following on from the inaugural Fiesta La Leeton.
The multicultural event was held on March 18, shutting down part of Wade Avenue and transformed into a space jam-packed with cuisines from cultures from all over the world, dancing and singing on a hot afternoon and evening.
Wade Avenue was chosen for the event in an attempt to set it apart from most others that are held in Mountford Park.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, organisers are open to moving the event if need be, saying the community threw its support behind this first outing of Fiesta La Leeton.
More than 1200 people attended.
Stallholders were not commercial operators, rather they were members of the community preparing the cuisines of their country of origin with representation by Malaysian, Filipino, Afghani, Fijian, Solomon Islander, Taiwanese, Japanese and Italian communities.
A First Nations had been due to attend, but was unable to due to a scheduling clash.
However, a welcome to country and performance from Parkview Public School's Wiradjuri dance group ensured the shire's Indigenous community was represented.
"We were always hopeful we would get the support we did because we believe Leeton is the type of town where we do care for and support people of all backgrounds," Mr Maytom said.
"To see that spirit on show was just quite amazing to say the least.
"It was one of those outstanding evenings for me. Sometimes the community might see these people from different cultures around town and what they don't realise that they are part of life here and our community.
"So, it was just wonderful to see everyone come together to celebrate that."
Constructive feedback on the event to help organisers plan next year's Fiesta La Leeton is welcome at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FiestaLaLeeton.
The event was able to go ahead thanks to funding from the NSW government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.