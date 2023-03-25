The polls have opened across the Murray electorate with voters being asked to make a decision for one of 10 candidates who will be their representative in Macquarie Street.
There's the incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton, and the Nationals' challenger Peta Betts, Labor's Max Buljubasic, independents Greg Adamson and David Landini, plus Kevin Farrell from the Public Education Party, Amelia King from the Greens, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers have Desiree Gregory, while Sustainable Development Australia has Michael Florence and Adrian Carle represents the Legalise Cannabis Party.
n the 2019 NSW election, Murray came down to preferences as the Nationals' Austin Evans lost to Helen Dalton - who was then a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
That historic win ended more than 30 years of representation by the Nats and since then Mrs Dalton has struck out as an independent.
In 2019, Mrs Dalton won the two-party preferred count with 53.5 per cent of votes to Mr Evans' 46.5 per cent.
LEETON shire voter Ange McNamara was one of thousands to cast her vote for the seat of Murray on election day.
With 10 candidates to choose from, she was pleased to have a selection of contenders to choose from.
"I have been following the campaign a little bit, but they all do seem to be saying the same thing," she said.
"They are putting their names behind the important issues, but will that follow through?
"I think that does make it hard to make a decision (on who to vote for). I've always followed the same party, but now I am starting to get a bit more jaded because we haven't seen the results of what they promise to us.
"I have gone again with the same party, given them another chance, so we will see what happens."
LEETON'S paramedics have given voters plenty to think about as they head to the polls.
An ambulance was parked front and centre outside the grounds of the Leeton Public School booth, urging residents to consider healthcare priorities when they vote.
The vehicle had a sign in its front window saying "paramedics are professionals, not ambulance drivers - vote for professional wages".
Health across the board has been a major priority for rural and regional residents across the state, including in Leeton in the lead up to the state election.
Both major parties have promised more paramedics, but the issues run deeper than that for staff.
They say they are underpaid and overworked and it is in rural and regional areas that are hardest hit.
LABOR Party member and Leeton shire resident Michael Kidd has given his thoughts while outside a pooling booth.
Mr Kidd said the election campaign had been "high-profile" in the city, but worried the messages weren't getting out to rural and regional areas.
"There is plenty of variety in terms of the candidates ... I just don't think everyone has gotten their message out very well to voters," he said.
"I think there is a certain amount of disillusionment among voters, particularly coming on the back of a federal election not too long ago.
"A lot are disinterested."
Mr Kidd said he would be keenly paying attention to results as they start to come in when booths close at 6pm tonight.
He was hopeful there would be a change of government for NSW.
"I'd love a change," Mr Kidd said.
"I think every now and then you have to shift tact. Things can get stale, everyone has a 'best-before-date'. We do need to look at change. That's from a purely pragmatic point of view."
Mr Kidd also gave a prediction on what may happen for the count in terms of the Murray electorate.
"It will be interesting to see what happens down south, which has been a stronghold for Helen Dalton," he said.
"I think the fact Peta Betts is so strongly aligned with Deniliquin may have an impact.
"I think the Nationals will struggle with Griffith, Lake Cargelligo, West Wyalong - those kinds of places."
FOR some voters, making a decision on where their numbers will go happens in the booth on election day.
For others, it's something they have thought long and hard about in the lead up.
Either way, casting a vote in the seat of Murray all adds for an interesting contest, particularly in 2023.
Leeton's Jodie Ryan and Michael O'Bree were hopeful whoever is elected uses their time in office to get real results for the communities they represent.
"Helen Dalton has a good presence here and I like what she stands for - she's a real person," Ms Ryan said.
Mr O'Bree said his feeling was many were disillusioned with politicians and were wary of who would actually manage to get the job done for Murray.
"It's a standard thing, people don't trust politicians," he said.
The first votes counted show that Helen Dalton is on track to retain the seat of Murray.
As of 7.36pm, 15 booths have reported the first preferences from 5012 votes. There are 59,138 voters in the electorate.
Just a touch over half, 50.88 per cent (2550) are for Mrs Dalton, with Nationals candidate Peta Betts running in second with 1244 votes or 24.82 per cent.
In third is Labor's Max Buljubasic with 332 votes or 6.62 per cent, then Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Desiree Gregory on 284 votes or 5.67 per cent.
Then independent David Landini (4.39 per cent), Legalise Cannabis' Adrian Carle (4.07 per cent), Amelia King from the Greens (1.5 per cent), Public Education Party's Kevin Farrell (0.78 per cent), Greg Adamson and Sustainable Australia's Michael Florence are tied on 0.62 per cent.
