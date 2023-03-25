Leeton Greens have picked up where they left off in 2022 with silverware at the first opportunity, claiming the Paul Kelly Memorial Shield with an 18-10 victory over the Black and Whites at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Leeton side advanced to the final after coming away with a forfeit win over DPC Roosters, who were only able to field nine players, and was then able to see off local rivals Yanco-Wamoon with a 36-4 victory.
The Black and Whites' had an easier day, having had the bye in the first round before they were able to hold off a late charge from the Yenda Blueheelers with a 16-8 win.
Once the final got underway, the Greens were able to make the most of an early penalty, with Tyler Dunn able to get over in the corner.
After an arm wrestle, the Black and Whites were able to get back into the game as Mosese Naliva was able to barge his way over.
With time running out in the first half, the Panthers took the lead into the break after they were able to make the most of a Leeton mistake to see George Broome over and see the Black and Whites take a 10-4 lead into the break.
The Greens came out with the better start in the second half, and having dominated the possession, they were finally able to capitalise as Will Barnes was able to get over from dummyhalf.
The lead was taken as Bas Blackett found his way over before the game was hit to bed after Billy Rabua went the length of the field to score and hand the Greens the knockout win with an 18-10 win.
Leeton captain Cameron Bruest paid credit to his side's attitude after halftime, even without some of their key players like coach Hayden Philp who was away on representative duty.
"Our backs were against the wall in the second half after the Black and Whites took a lead into halftime," he said.
"It was the first game where the boys really had to dig deep and that was what they did.
"Numbers have been great at training, and we have a lot of the same blokes from last year with the additions of the Blackett boys who have come back across from Wagga."
The Group 20 sides will now prepare for the season proper, which will get underway on April 16.
