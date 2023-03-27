It is getting towards the business end of Leeton summer squash competition with some excellent matches taking place.
Match-of-the-week for round eight went to Isabel Thompson and Alec Tait, Isabel fighting back to win 14-16, 16-18, 15-9, 15-13, 17-15.
Monday had Sean Ryan kick things off with a hard-fought win against Adrian Sheldrick, Ryan winning 16-4, 12-15, 14-16, 15-6, 15-10.
Gary Thompson proved too strong for Carol Davidson by winning 3-0.
Will Gray-Mills defeated Jack Miller 11-15, 16-14, 15-8, 15-11.
Charmaine Lee was the only winner for the Renegades, Lee defeating Walter Asmus 3-0.
Court two action had top-placed Sixers notch up another win by defeating the Scorchers.
Jackson Bullivant defeated Isabel Thompson 3-1.
Ruby Miller showed no mercy by defeating her mother Ondria 3-0.
Zac Fairweather worked hard to defeat Garry Walker 3-0.
Fairweather also subbed up a grade to take on Anthony Iannelli, but Iannelli won out 3-0.
Tuesday night and the Roars kept to their winning ways.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miranda Tait and Isabel Thompson pushing the Roars to victory.
The Wanderers shot down the Jets.
Declan Ryan, Lizette Taylor-Gown and Simone Bruno recording solid wins.
Hayden Farrugia was the only winner for the Jets, Farrugia claiming the victory by defeating Naomi Rawle 12-15, 15-8, 15-9, 12-15, 15-12.
Wednesday night and top-placed Taipans defeated the Wildcats.
Captain Jacob Harrison had a tough match, but defeated Tony Naimo 15-13, 15-10, 12-15, 15-9.
Jason Curry, Paul Payne and Cadell Thompson also scored wins for the Taipans.
Adrian Sheldrick snared some points for the Wildcats by defeating a match fit Zac Fairweather 3-1. Team Breakers toppled the Bullets. Madeleine Glenn defeated Callum Sheldrick. Naomi Rawle had a close match against Brendon Looby, Rawle winning 3-2.
Will Nardi defeated Carol Davidson 3-0. Alayna Croucamp and Cooper Boardman were the sole winners for the Bullets.
