This year we are entering a new era of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch, with one of our young veterans at the helm.
Luke Mahalm is our new president with Melissa Beecham our secretary.
John Power is the treasurer. Luke and his committee have some exciting new plans not only for members, but for all the veteran community.
We are hoping to see more young vets and their families join us.
One of the biggest areas is to connect veterans onto the path of any services needed.
RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary members major commitment to commemorating the service and sacrifice of the men and women who served Australia and its allies in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations, continues again with Anzac Day.
The dawn service form up is at 5.45am at the Wade Hotel, then Leeton's main service form up at 9.45am at the court house with Whitton at 3pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We have a fantastic raffle of another custom-made fire bucket from Old n Dazed featuring our cenotaph in the centre, with a stand-to soldier on one side and Australian flag the other.
Tickets will be $5, sold at the Golden Apple on April 12 and 19, badge selling at a street stall stand on April 21 and various other venues.
We can be contacted on our Facebook page and arrangements made if you wish to purchase raffle tickets, or pop into Luke and Belinda's shop, Gone Western at 106 Pine Avenue.
The next Sub-branch meeting is at 5pm on Wednesday, April 5 at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
All welcome to come along to meeting and/or to join us for dinner following.
Auxiliary lunch will not be held in April due to falling on Good Friday, so next lunch will be Friday, May 5.
Sub-branch coffee morning is Saturday, April 15. Any veterans, their family and supporters are more than welcome to attend.
