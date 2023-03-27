The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Karleen Reilly from the Leeton RSL Sub-branch | March 2023

By Karleen Reilly
March 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Patton, Fay Patton, Sue Chilby and Maurice Chilby at last year's Anzac Day service in Leeton. Picture by Declan Rurenga

This year we are entering a new era of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch, with one of our young veterans at the helm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.