IF THERE is one rule most know about cooking mid-week meals when inspiration may be lacking - it has to be the easier the better.
With that in mind, Leeton butcher Franky Fiumara has shared his latest recipe with Irrigator readers and it's one he promises the entire family will love.
Family also plays a big part in this recipe - Italian spicy gourmet hot dogs.
"This is my (late) dad's recipe for the continental sausages, dad's Italian sausage recipe has been in the family for years and years," Mr Fiumara said.
"So it's a real family-friendly recipe. It's something everyone loves. If the continental sausages are a bit too spicy, you can use regular sausages too.
"It's another one that is cheap as well, which is what everyone wants."
Mr Fiumara is sharing a recipe with readers once a month in a bid to help people needing some inspiration for their weekly family dinners, aiming to be cost-efficient where possible during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
You will need: Golden Apple Supa IGA continental sausages (or regular sausages), hot dog rolls, three medium red capsicums, three medium green capsicums, shredded cheese, butter, sweet chill sauce.
1 Have the grill side of the barbecue on low heat and place all capsicums on the grill.
2 Once one side of the capsicum's skin has charred, do the same with the other side.
3 Set aside in a dish with glad wrap covering so the capsicums sweat.
4 Remove capsicums from wrap, peel away the skin and separate the seeds.
5 Slice capsicums and place in bowl and set aside.
6 Cook the sausages on the barbecue, turning continuously to prevent burning.
7 When cooked, take sausages off the barbecue and put on a plate.
8 Butter your bread rolls.
9 Grab a bread roll, place one sausage, some grilled capsicum, cheese to your liking and top with sweet chilli sauce for maximum flavour.
