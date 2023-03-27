RE-ELECTED Murray MP Helen Dalton says she is looking to build on the momentum of her last four years in office.
Mrs Dalton claimed an early victory in the state election vote on Saturday night when polling booths closed and results started coming in.
While the count is ongoing, it became clear Mrs Dalton had secured enough support to continue on as the independent Member for Murray.
By Monday lunchtime Mrs Dalton 13,329 formal votes, with her nearest contender Peta Betts (NSW Nationals) way behind on 7247 formal votes.
"It takes commitment and dedication to be the MP for Murray and my campaign focus was just to get out to as many towns and events as I possibly could; to listen to the people and learn the issues, so I can continue to deliver for Murray," Mrs Dalton said.
"I will be focusing on water, health, education, housing and connectivity, all the issues dear to Murray constituents."
Polling booths across Leeton shire were busy throughout the day on Saturday as residents made their decision.
One of those voters was Ange McNamara, who was happy with the choice of candidates on the ballot paper in 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I have been following the campaign a little bit, but they all do seem to be saying the same thing," she said.
"They are putting their names behind the important issues, but will they follow through?"
Labor Party member and Leeton shire resident Michael Kidd also gave his thoughts on Saturday while booths were still open.
He was hopeful of a change of government at the state level and his wish was granted.
"I think every now and then you have to shift tact," Mr Kidd said. "Things can get stale, everyone has a 'best-before-date'. We do need to look at change. That's from a purely pragmatic point of view."
As the vote count continues to be finalised, Mrs Dalton said her victory was just the beginning.
"Winning the election is just the start," she said. "I have four years of hard work ahead and I am determined to make every minute count."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.