The Irrigator

Hilltops man infected with Murray Valley Encephalitis, NSW Health establish advisory panel

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
March 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Valley encephalitis is transferred to humans via mosquitoes. File picture
Murray Valley encephalitis is transferred to humans via mosquitoes. File picture

A Hilltops man has become the second person in NSW to be infected with Murray Valley encephalitis this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.