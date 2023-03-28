The Irrigator

Leeton's twilight golf competition has crowned its winners for the 2022-23 season

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The twilight golf competition's semi-final and grand final day was held on Sunday, March 26.
The twilight golf competition's semi-final and grand final day was held on Sunday, March 26.

ANOTHER big season of Leeton's twilight golf competition has come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.