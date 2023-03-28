ANOTHER big season of Leeton's twilight golf competition has come to an end.
The competition's semi-finals and gran final day was held on Sunday, March 26 with teams taking over the Leeton golf course on their quest for twilight golf glory.
In the end it weas the Waratah Wormburners who claimed the overall champions title after they defeated the Whymees 179 to 180.
Both teams had been competitive all season and the final day was no different.
Division two honours went to Teed Off, who were able to take care of Par then Bar in their 175 to 179 victory.
In division three, Kiss my Putt took down Greenies One in a 185 to 196 win on the course.
Finally, division four bragging rights went to the Tree Huggers after they defeated the LUFC Drop Bears 180 to 197.
Hundreds of players took part in the competition throughout the season, which has become known as Leeton shire's largest social sporting fixture.
Player of the year: Peter Taylor.
Best first year: Cohen Matthews.
Most rounds: Bo Jarema, 40.
Nearest the pin 4th: Brendan Steele.
Nearest the pin 6th: Nathan Jones.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Nearest the pin 13th: Brendan Harmer.
Nearest the pin 15th: Paul Payne.
Nearest the pin 15b: Mark Lehman.
Ladies played a stroke event on Saturday, March 25, with Janelle Sullivan the winner with 73 nett.
Runner-up on a countback was Penny Hudson with 77 nett
This Saturday is April's monthly medal with proceeds going to Can Assist.
****
MARCH 25 was a 4BBB stroke and the Dick Newman Shield qualifying for the men.
Doing the best for the day was the dynamic combination of Beau Routley and Dylan Whilley, who blitzed the field with an impressive 59 nett.
Runners-up on a countback were Matt Aliendi and Blake Hyde who come storming home with a 26 nett.
Saturday is also the April monthly medal for the men, who will also be raising funds for Can Assist.
Cost for the day will be $36. The Can Assist ladies will be providing sandwiches and soup on the day.
****
GOLFERS should keep an eye out for news regarding some social nine-hole competitions coming up at the Leeton course.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.