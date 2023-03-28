THRILLS and possibly some spills will feature when the Riverina Skate Championships action gets underway in Leeton Easter Monday.
The championships will once again feature the chance for participants to showcase their skills, push their boundaries and perhaps even win a prize or two.
The Riggz Cup will again be on offer, with a category for all skill levels and ages.
It's not just skateboarding on the agenda either, with BMX and scooter sections also set down for the competition.
In each of the scooter, BMX and skateboarding categories there is an under 10s section, under 11s to under 16s and 16s and over.
This year the Rapid Relief Team are donating a barbecue feast and drinks for all to enjoy, but it will be the Boys to the Bush group putting their barbecuing skills to the test to serve up meals throughout the day.
Leeton Shire Council funding the tournament, which has been held at the skate park for the past two decades.
Felicity Turner is the reigning Riggz Cup champion.
The event will take place on Easter Monday at the Leeton Regional Skate Park from 10am to 2pm.
