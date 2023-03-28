Multiculturalism is all part of what makes Australia great, with elements of countries from across the world on show at a Leeton school last week.
St Joseph's Primary School held its annual multicultural day as part of Harmony Week celebrations, promoting tolerance, acceptance and everything in between.
The day started with a parade where students from each class wore something from their culture or background.
For some that meant wearing traditional clothing, while others carried flags or wore outfits representing multiculturalism.
Awards were handed out for those deemed to be the best dressed.
Later in the day parents and family members were invited to a shared lunch, while the afternoon was reserved for special activities and games from different cultures.
St Joseph's Primary School teacher Liz Quarisa-Tynan said students have also been learning about other cultures and countries in the classroom.
"They've been learning different greetings from different languages, how to say 'thank you' - all of that kind of thing," she said.
"Soon we will also have displays from classes to show what they have learned.
"It's also all about recognising the fact that Australia is made up of so many different nationalities.
"We've really been bringing home with the students the idea there is only one culture that is truly Australian being the Indigenous Aboriginal people and that we all come from other countries to make Australia what it is.
St Joseph's Primary School itself is home to a great number of students from different cultures and backgrounds and each have their own story and lessons to share.
"I think students today are much more aware of multiculturalism and why it is so important we are all tolerant and respectful of each other," Ms Quarisa-Tynan said.
"When I first came here 20 years to the school, we didn't have the diverse mix of cultures we see here today.
"People are really proud of their culture and so it is important we share that with each other."
