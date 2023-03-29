The Irrigator

Timeeka Coleman heading to Nationals as a member of the Country NSW Under 18s side

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
March 30 2023 - 10:00am
St Francis student Timeeka Coleman has continued to impress representative coaches and will now head to the National Championship in Queensland as a member of the NSW Under 18s Women's side.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

