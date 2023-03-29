St Francis student Timeeka Coleman has continued to impress representative coaches and will now head to the National Championship in Queensland as a member of the NSW Under 18s Women's side.
The more impressive part of her selection is that she made the squad as a bottom-age player.
For Timeeka, it is a culmination of hard work which has seen her attend multiple training camps around the state.
"There was an introduction camp HPP (High Performance Program) camp, and there are several things that you can be picked from, but it's also the first state trial," she said.
"Then we had three more camps to get down to the team, and then we had a tournament down in Albury when the final selection was made."
"It feels good that the training has paid off, and it's so close to going to Brisbane, so it's very exciting. Every night I have been doing some sort of training, whether it be another sport or just shooting, fitness."
It's been a strong year for Coleman, who has been moving through the ranks, which included making her debut for the Griffith Demons senior women's team during the 2022 MIA League season.
The love of the game wasn't always there for Timeeka, but it flourished after watching a program being conducted by her uncle and current Perth Wildcats associate head coach Mike Kelly.
"I'd never had any interest in it before that, but that just sparked it," she said.
"I have been playing since bottom age under 12s for rep, but that was sort of my first year. I did one year of Aussie Hoops, and that was it."
For Timeeka coming home with a medal would be nice, but she just wants to leave her best out on the court.
"Just to have a fun tournament but also to be successful," she said.
"Obviously, a medal would be great."
No tilt at the National stage gets there without a support group, and Timeeka thanked those around her in helping her reach the NSW side.
"Definitely mum and dad for all of the travelling," she said.
"Also, Lou Testoni, Arch Cullen and Carolyn Snow for everything they do for the association that has helped to get me to where I am."
The National Championship gets underway on April 9 when the NSW Country side takes on Victoria Metro.
