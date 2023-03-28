The Irrigator
Leeton Salvation Army cleans up rubbish, mess dumped at its headquarters

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 28 2023 - 4:00pm
The mess near the donation bin at the Leeton Salvation Army headquarters. Picture supplied
THE Leeton Salvation Army has slammed residents who use their donation bins as either a dumping ground or place to steal from.

Local News

