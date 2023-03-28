THE Leeton Salvation Army has slammed residents who use their donation bins as either a dumping ground or place to steal from.
Over the weekend the Leeton Salvation Army and its members were forced to clean up another mess near its donation bin located at its Maple Street headquarters.
"It was essentially rubbish that had been dumped there," Leeton Corps Officer Auxiliary-Lieutenant Lesley Burke said.
"It looks as though someone else has then come along and rifled through what was already in the donation bin and taken things from there. We're not sure who it was or if it was the same person, but we ask people to just be mindful.
"We have volunteers who sort through these items, we don't need rubbish being put in the donation bins or left out to be gone through and thrown around everywhere."
Ms Burke said the Leeton Salvation Army has many programs and initiatives designed to help people who are struggling in the community.
That might be due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, unemployment, housing - the list goes on.
However, she said they were there to help.
"If you are someone that needs help, rather than going through these donation bins, come and see us," Ms Burke said.
"We are here to help, We aren't here to judge, so next time come and see us. We want to provide that support to the community."
The Leeton Salvation Army headquarters is located in Maple Street, with the organisation also starting to make plans and preparations for the annual Red Shield Appeal.
