The Irrigator

The applications of Coleambally and Barellan for additional player points has been approved

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 29 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer League club Barellan's application for extra player points has been granted for the upcoming Farrer League season. Picture by Les Smith
Farrer League club Barellan's application for extra player points has been granted for the upcoming Farrer League season. Picture by Les Smith

TWO Farrer League clubs have again been granted additional player points for the new season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.