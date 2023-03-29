AWARENESS is a crucial component of creating not just knowledge, but power, particularly when it comes to living with a condition such as autism.
April 2 marks World Autism Awareness Day and, with that in mind, The Irrigator has spoken with two students from Gralee School and their principal to not only create bigger conversations about autism, but also the need for more education in the community.
Gemma Royes has come a long way since starting at the school.
"Some people understand what it (autism) means, but some don't," Gemma said.
"I find spelling a bit difficult, reading on a computer makes me a bit irritated."
Gemma said when she first started at Gralee as an 11-year-old she found "everything" difficult, including the ability to understand her emotions, but that has been changing.
"Now, I talk to a teacher about how I feel," Gemma said.
Autism is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact.
Autism spectrum disorder impacts the nervous system. The range and severity of symptoms can vary widely.
Common symptoms include difficulty with communication, difficulty with social interactions, obsessive interests and repetitive behaviours.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Early recognition, as well as behavioural, educational and family therapies may reduce symptoms and support development and learning.
This is something Gralee School does well.
"We work with the students one-on-one and their parents to set goals together," principal Carly Rae said.
"Living with autism is certainly very stressful for some kids.
"For people in the community, I think meeting someone with autism and understanding their different needs and the different ways people communicate could certainly help with awareness. Shop fronts could have more visuals.
"For some people it can be hard walking into a shopfront and understanding where the checkout is, so visuals can be really helpful."
While that is just one example, there is still plenty to be done to ensure those living with autism, which comes in many forms, feel accepted in the community.
Some of the common ways neurodivergent people may experience ableism from others include having sensory processing differences dismissed, being expected to demonstrate neurotypical skills and traits and even a lack of empathy and open-mindedness.
Gralee student Nicholas Cristofaro also lives with autism and said he feels happy learning at the school, with art his favourite subject.
"Heidi is my favourite teacher, I'm different now (compared to when he first started)," Nicholas said.
Both Gemma and Nicholas are excited to see what the future holds for them when they finish school.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.