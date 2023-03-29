A WELL-KNOWN late Leeton resident will be among four new inductees of the shire's Sporting Walk of Fame in April.
A special gala evening will be held on April 29 to honour the four new inductees at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
The first inductee to be profiled is the late Greg Miller.
Miller was born in Sydney, but moved to Leeton at an early age. In 1968 he was rushed to Prince Henry Hospital, Sydney for a series of life-saving operations. A diagnosis of brain biopsies suggested he had contracted viral encephalitis, resulting in paralysis and epilepsy.
Thirteen months later he was released and during subsequent years discovered the best way to cope was to keep in front by thinking ahead. He set himself new goals and refused to accept his disability as a handicap as this would have amounted to surrender and defeat.
Miller became increasingly involved in sport during the early 1980s, which led to participation in cycling, athletics and swimming.
In 1981 he cycled from Leeton to Wagga and followed that in 1985 with a ride from Leeton to Canberra.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the Bicentennial year he cycled from Farm Cove, Sydney on Australia Day 1988 and arrived in Leeton on January 30 - a distance of 607km. In 1991, at the NSW Sports Council Championships in Sydney he won the 50, 100, 200 and 400-metre freestyle and 50 and 100-metre breaststroke events in the pool.
In athletics he won the 40 and 100-metre track races and was second in the discus and shot put.
Miller's success continued during the 1991 NSW Cerebral Palsy Games, winning six gold, three silver and one bronze medals, setting a new 100-metre breaststroke record and track records in the 800, 1500 and 5000 metre events.
Later that year at the QLD Invitational Games he won the 5000-metre track event and the javelin and was third in the shot put.
In the pool Miller set a new national record for the 200-metre freestyle and won the 50 and 100-metre freestyle and the 100-metre breaststroke and medley events.
The highlight of his career was selection in the Australian team for the 1994 Pacific Games in Beijing, China, where he made the final of the 1500-metres and ran fifth.
Miller was seventh in the shot put, but was eliminated in the 800-metre heats.
Although he didn't win a medal he said the experience and thrill of standing with the Australian team on foreign soil would be long remembered.
Miller was also a torch bearer for the Sydney Olympics in 2000. He sadly passed away in 2020.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.