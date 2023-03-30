The Irrigator

Auditions are open for the sequel to last year's 'Bloodshed at the Banquet' murder mystery

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 31 2023 - 10:00am
WHODUNIT: The cast of Bloodshed at the Banquet on Saturday night. Absent Tony Reneker, George Weston and Katelyn Mills. Photos: Neil McAliece
The 2022 "Bloodshed at the Banquet" performance received rave reviews, and writer Leonie Napier has come up with a brand-new take for the 2023 Art Deco festival.

