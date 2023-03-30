THE recent state election campaign has promises flying from all sides of politics.
Now that Member for Murray Helen Dalton has been returned to the seat for a second stint, Leeton Shire Council is hopeful she will continue to be an advocate for the region.
In particular, they are hopeful she will continue to fight for better solutions and outcomes for health services in Leeton shire.
Health was one of Mrs Dalton's key election priorities, with Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker hoping she continues to assist in making change happen in this area.
"We have a very professional relationship with Helen as a council," councillor Reneker said.
"We'll be hoping she supports us in any way to improve our health services for the Leeton community."
In the lead up to the election, Mrs Dalton said she would look into creating a health district purely for the MIA region, taking the area out of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
The MLHD said this wouldn't be the case, but the newly-elected Labor government has also promised an inquiry into regional health and may also look at splitting health districts into smaller divisions.
As of Thursday morning, Mrs Dalton had secured 51.07 per cent of the vote for the Murray electorate, with NSW Nationals candidate Peta Betts the next best, but still far off the pace with 26.31 per cent of the vote.
Results continue to be counted across the state and, as of Thursday morning, the government still hadn't secured the numbers it needs to form a majority.
"If it's a minority government, the independents like Helen Dalton, will have a bit more power, which is interesting as well," Cr Reneker said.
"That might mean some leverage for our community and shire as well."
While the Nationals/Liberals were not re-elected, funding committed to the Roxy Theatre project in the lead up to the election will still come through.
