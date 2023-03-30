"THERE is no excuse for unsafe behaviours on the road".
That is the warning from Leeton Shire Council's road safety officer Stephanie Puntoriero ahead of the upcoming Easter long weekend.
With Easter and Anzac Day both falling in the school holidays this year, many people will be heading off to see family and friends over the two-week holiday period.
"Don't trust your tired self when setting off on a journey," she said.
"Remember, fatigue-related crashes can happen on any trip no matter how long or short or what time of day.
"It's important to think about how tired you are before driving, recognise the early warning signs, and know what to do to avoid driving tired."
Ms Puntoriero said fatigue was one of the top three killers on NSW roads, along with speeding and drink driving.
"The key message for all drivers is that you don't have to be severely fatigued to impair your driving ability, you can simply just be tired," she said.
"Tired from a long day, tired after a big night, tired from concentrating on the road while the kids talk in the back seat.
"The risk is even greater when you are driving at times when you would normally be asleep, as well as in the early to mid-afternoon."
Fatigue-related crashes are almost three times as likely to be fatal than crashes not involving fatigue.
Drivers who are asleep can't brake. Mrs Puntoriero said there was "no excuse for unsafe behaviours on the road" as it can have tragic and life-changing consequences.
The Easter double demerit period will apply from midnight Thursday, April 6 until midnight Monday, April 10. Double demerits will also be enforced from midnight Friday, April 21 to midnight Tuesday, April 25.
