WITH Easter just around the corner, here's a short rundown of what is happening in Leeton shire over the upcoming long weekend.
While 2023 is not a Leeton SunRice Festival year, there is still much to see and do throughout the shire.
Kicking things off on Thursday, April 6 will be the opening night of the Penny Paniz Acquisitive Arts competition at the Leeton Museum and Gallery.
Winners of each category will be awarded on the night.
To mark the 10th anniversary of the event, the Penny Paniz Room at the gallery will be officially launched, as will the the short film The Penny Effect.
The exhibition of all of the competition entries will then be open all weekend long for residents and visitors to take in.
Hot air balloons will also be gracing the skies over Leeton throughout the Easter long weekend.
As it isn't a festival year, there will be no balloon glow, but private rides are still available.
Visit the Easter in Leeton Hot Air Ballooning Facebook page for more information.
On Easter Saturday those with a vintage or modern vehicle, truck or bike can enter their pride and enjoy into the MIA Cruisers motoring classic and show and shine.
Residents can also get up close and personal with these vehicles throughout the day for just a gold coin entry fee.
Easter Monday is also jam-packed with activities thanks to the annual Riverina Skate Championships being held at the Leeton Regional Skate Park, as well as the Leeton Garden Club's open gardens event.
Both will be held throughout the day on Easter Monday - competitors are encouraged to sign up early for the championships, while those visiting the gardens are in for a treat at each of the homes and displays.
Still unsure how to spend your long weekend in Leeton?
There's always delicious coffee and meals to be sampled at coffee shops, restaurants and takeaway businesses in town.
The Leeton parkrun will also be held on Easter Saturday from 8am and there's always the chance to catch up on some retail therapy from the many excellent businesses in town.
