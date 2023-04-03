THE redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre is on shaky ground with confirmation the Lloyd Group - the organisation overseeing the project - has gone into voluntary administration.
Leeton Shire Council said it was advised at 11.30am on Friday, March 31 that the Lloyd Group has gone into voluntary administration as of 7am that morning.
Deloitte has been appointed as the voluntary administrator of the company and will be in touch with council over the coming days on the next steps and what this means for the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment and upgrade.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker was disappointed by the news.
"Our local contractors will get paid, there's no need to have any qualms about that at all," he said.
"We (council) have also only paid them for the work they have done so far, we have not paid them in advance.
"One of the messages is we will be staying in touch with Lloyd and the Deloitte and as soon as we have more information we will pass that back onto the community."
It is understood the Lloyd Group has around 50 projects on the go across the state, with council hoping to Roxy can be prioritised by the administrators in the coming weeks.
"We understand they (Lloyd Group) are going through these projects with Deloitte at the moment and working out which projects get priority, so we're hoping the Roxy is one of those," Cr Reneker said.
"Someone said to me the other day 'the Roxy is doomed', but the message is the Roxy is not doomed, just delayed.
"It is disappointing this has happened, but it's something that is out of our control."
