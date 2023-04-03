The Irrigator
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker says Roxy not 'doomed' but 'delayed' following Lloyd Group's voluntary administration

By Talia Pattison
April 3 2023 - 4:00pm
This image was taken inside the Roxy Theatre as part of redevelopment work towards the end of last year. Picture supplied
THE redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre is on shaky ground with confirmation the Lloyd Group - the organisation overseeing the project - has gone into voluntary administration.

