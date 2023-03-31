THE late Penny Paniz will be honoured in a touching and lasting way on opening night of the art competition named after her.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual Penny Paniz Acquisitive Arts Competition and Exhibition, which is held over Easter.
Opening night of the exhibition at the Leeton Museum and Gallery will not only include the announcement of this year's winners, but two special honours for Penny herself.
Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Art Society have been working together for some time to create a permanent home where Penny's memory can be honoured.
As a result, the Penny Paniz Room will be officially opened on Thursday, April 6.
Featuring inside this room is the short film The Penny Effect, developed by artist and nephew of Penny Glenn Saddler.
The Penny Effect highlights the influence she had on arts and culture in Leeton shire.
The short video is a collection of Penny's artworks, prize winners of the acquisitive arts prize named after her and a record of the memories of those who worked and created alongside Penny.
The exhibition, opening of the room and launch of the video will be held at the Leeton Museum and Gallery on April 6 from 6pm.
