The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Late resident Penny Paniz to be honoured at Leeton Museum and Gallery

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Penny Paniz will be honoured in two big ways on opening night of the exhibition and competition that is held in her name each year. Picture by the Leeton Art Society
The late Penny Paniz will be honoured in two big ways on opening night of the exhibition and competition that is held in her name each year. Picture by the Leeton Art Society

THE late Penny Paniz will be honoured in a touching and lasting way on opening night of the art competition named after her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.