TRAVELLING the world was made a whole lot easier for Gralee School students - passport and all.
Students participated in Harmony Day festivities, visiting countries from across the globe without ever needing to worry about airport security, waiting in line and long hours in transit.
Armed with their crafty passports, the students wore a touch of orange to mark Harmony Day or dressed in outfits that reminded them of a country or culture.
The students visited classrooms throughout the school that had been transformed and decorated to the theme of a country.
"It's been a whole school effort by staff, students and parents," principal Carly Rae said.
"We've had parents supply us with some amazing food from their culture, I've been blown away.
"We're all getting the chance to learn together about each other's backgrounds and culture. It's been great to see the students get really involved and they have also loved learning about all of the different countries we've been 'visiting'."
Mrs Rae said students at Gralee School were among the best at demonstrating tolerance and acceptance.
"I find the kids are very inclusive already," she said.
"That's a nice place to work. It's great to be able to celebrate days like Harmony Day."
