A "TRAIL blazer" for women's soccer will be among four new inductees to Leeton's Sporting Walk of Fame in 2023.
Joanne Peters came to Leeton at an early age.
After being raised in the town she left in her early teens when her father, a Uniting Church minister, was re-assigned to Sydney.
Peters was a trail blazer for women's soccer, first playing as a five-year-old in the Leeton Public School boys team.
In 1990 she was a member of the school's girls team that won the NSW knockout.
After moving away, in 1994 she was selected in the NSW under 16s and Australian Youth side (under 19s).
In 1996, at the age of 17, Peters made her debut for the Australian senior team against New Zealand and scored a goal.
She gained a scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport in 1998 and played in the Oceania World Cup qualifiers, scoring five goals.
Peters made the shock decision to leave the Matildas program not long after the World Cup, but made a comeback in 2002 in the Australia Cup against South Korea.
That year she won the Julie Dolan Medal, which was awarded to the best player in the National Soccer League.
Peters also played in the USA with the Charlotte Lady Eagles.
In 2003, she again played in the Oceania World cup qualifiers, this time booting six goals. That same year she was announced as the winner of Soccer Australia International player of the year.
Peters signed with New York Power in the USA professional league and became the first Australian female to play in pro football in South America, signing with Santos FC in Brazil.
The following year was one of Peters' greatest achievements, representing Australia at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.
In 2007 she was selected for her third World Cup and was now playing for the Newcastle Jets in the Australian W-League.
Peters announced her retirement in 2009 and was awarded the Australian Female Footballer of the Year.
She also tried her hand at coaching and was in charge of the Australian under 16s side in 2009.
All of these achievements speak for themselves. Peters has played in 110 internationals for Australia, scoring 28 goals, represented at the Olympic Games, been part of three World Cup campaigns, inclusion in the 2000-13 Team of the Decade and induction into the FFA Hall of Fame in 2010.
A special gala evening to induct the four new members to Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame will be held on April 29 at the Leeton Soldiers Club with tickets now on sale.
Tickets will only be on sale until April 14.
