THE redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre is on shaky ground with confirmation the Lloyd Group - the organisation overseeing the project - has gone into voluntary adminstration.
Leeton Shire Council said it was advised at 11.30am on Friday, March 31 that the Lloyd Group has gone into voluntary administration as of 7am this morning.
Deloitte has been appointed as the voluntary administrator of the company and will be in touch with council over the coming days on the next steps and what this means for the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment and upgrade.
To date, council said the Lloyd Group has only been paid for work completed that has been independently certified.
"To council's knowledge all local contractors have been paid for works done to date," a statement from council said on Friday, March 31.
"This will be verified over the coming weeks.
"Once Council understands the full situation a further statement will be provided."
