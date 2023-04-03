The walls of the ballroom at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn were abuzz with music and theatre recently.
Creative Connection Riverina Inc (CCR) hosted its first event at the end of March and invited the community to experience the joy of social creative connection.
Collaboration is a key ingredient in this newly-formed association.
GRAPA, (Griffith and Regional Association of Performing Arts), provided encouraging support in allowing CCR to bring their "Read and Feed' performance to Leeton.
GRAPA sponsorship provided light refreshments and snacks to the guests deliciously provided by Jarrah Café and Catering service.
To give the event some extra pizzazz, the Leeton Town Band entertained the guests before and after the performance of The Case of the Lost Lavakian Princess from Drama Notebooks Carolyn Nur Wistrand.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the generosity of the Historic Hydro Motor Inn in providing a space, CCR has been joining together to rehearse and plan future events to build a place for amateur creativity opportunity.
The next event on the calendar is Bloodshed at the Banquet-A Twist in the Tale and auditions to be apart of this fun and social experience were held on Sunday, April 2.
Opportunity for membership is available and to be involved in a community that is collaborative and fun.
Community members are invited to contact the association at creativeconnectionriverina@gmail.com to find out how you can get involved.
CCR believes everyone connects creatively, you only need to step a little out of your comfort zone and recognise your value.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.