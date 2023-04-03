THE grand finalists were decided during the final round of the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.
Sixers are the top team in Monday's competition and defeated Hurricanes by nine games to seven after the teams finished on two matches each.
Sixers winners were Anthony Iannelli who downed Sean Ryan 3-1 in a tight contest and Jackson Bullivant beat Simone Bruno.
Hurricanes victors were Will Gray-Mills, who won a close match against Ruby Miller 3-1 and Gary Thompson just outlasted Garry Walker to win 3-2.
Renegades had a 3-1 win over Scorchers.
In the match-of-the-week Charmaine Lee finished strongly overcoming Nicole Onwuekwe 15-11, 15-17, 15-13, 11-15, 15-10. Col Thompson and Jack Miller defeated Zac Fairweather and Katie McAliece respectively, however Brodie Lashbrook lost 3-1 to Zac Fairweather. Grand final between the Sixers and Renegades.
Roars were the runaway leaders in Tuesday's competition and they continued on their winning way with a 3-1 victory over Wanderers.
Brian O'Leary lost the first two games to Declan Ryan, but recovered to win 8-15, 16-18, 15-13, 15-11,15-10, Isabel Thompson had a 3-1 win against Simone Bruno and Miranda Tait was too good for Jackson Bullivant.
Lizette Taylor-Gown won a very close match over Jack Miller 14-16, 15-12, 9-15, 16-14, 15-11 for Wanderers only victory.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jets and Mariners won two matches each with Jets claiming victory 8-6 on games. Jets winners were Nick Croucamp and Hayden Farrugia who downed Sean Ryan and Nicole Onwuekwe respectively. Mariners James Kelly beat Finley Sales 3-1 and Alec Tait defeated Cadell Thompson also 3-1.
Grand final between Roars and Mariners.
Taipans finished in top spot and scored a 3-2 win over second placed Bullets in Wednesday's competition.
Zac Fairweather defeated Alayna Croucamp 3-1, Jason Curry had a 3-1 victory over Finley Sales and Paul Payne downed Hayden Farrugia 3-1.
Cooper Boardman and Jacob Harrison played their usual five-game match, with Boardman winning on this occasion for Bullets and Callum Sheldrick fought back to claim a 3-2 victory over Cadell Thompson.
Breakers downed Wildcats 3-2 with Garry Thompson finishing strongly to overcome Adrian Sheldrick 3-2, Will Nardi was too fast for Lizette Taylor-Gown and Madeleine Glenn defeated Eden Reilly.
Wildcats winners were Tony Naimo who beat Declan Ryan 3-1 and Marnie Cunningham won a see-sawing five-game contest over Adele Thompson 15-8, 15-12, 2-15, 15-17, 15-12.
Grand final between Taipans and Bullets. A report on the grand finals will appear in Thursday's Irrigator and online.
