The Irrigator

Leeton squash summer season draws to a close for 2023 players

By The Irrigator
April 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Alec Tait won a close match 3-1 against another promising junior in Cadell Thompson. Picture supplied
Alec Tait won a close match 3-1 against another promising junior in Cadell Thompson. Picture supplied

THE grand finalists were decided during the final round of the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.

