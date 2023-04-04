The Irrigator

Snowy Hydro fined over river pollution in Kosciuszko National Park

By Luke Costin
April 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW EPA conducts testing at Nungar Creek. Picture supplied
NSW EPA conducts testing at Nungar Creek. Picture supplied

It's unacceptable that Snowy Hydro's actions allegedly sent a plume of sediment two kilometres down a pristine mountain stream in Kosciuszko National Park, the NSW environment minister says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.