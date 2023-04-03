TOLERANCE and acceptance may be a concept that sounds easy enough, but putting it into action can be another idea all together.
This is why St Francis College in Leeton recently decided to step it up a notch when it comes to Harmony Day.
Harmony Day celebrates multiculturalism in Australia, while at the same time educating everyone on the importance of acceptance and tolerance with the notion being there is no place for racism.
The occasion was marked at St Francis College with a Harmony Day assembly and its first ever Multicultural Festival, which included a food fair, activities and games, and cultural performances and dances.
Assistant principal Tonetta Iannelli said the event helped showcase to students, staff and students how Australia was enriched by multiculturalism.
"What I am hoping comes from the event is students become more aware of multiculturalism not just in Australia and the community, but here at our school as well," she said.
"We want everyone to feel comfortable sharing their culture.
"We know there is still racism and intolerance surrounding multiculturism, but we want to make our community aware of how dangerous this can be.
"There's no place for any of that and certainly here at St Francis we promote acceptance and tolerance.
"Our school is home to students from all kinds of backgrounds and cultures and we want them to be proud of that and feel comfortable every day."
Not only is St Francis home to many cultures from abroad, which were highlighted on the day, but so too was Australia's First Nations people and their ongoing contributions to the country and community.
"At the end of the day multiculturalism is what makes our country great and I think the more we highlight and showcase this, the better," Mrs Iannelli said.
Mrs Iannelli also thanked the many students, staff and parents who assisted in putting the festival together and is already looking forward to seeing how it can be improved to go bigger and better in 2024.
