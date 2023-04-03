The Irrigator

St Francis College held its first multicultural festival as part of Harmony Day in 2023

By Talia Pattison
April 3 2023 - 3:00pm
St Francis College's recent Harmony Day event was a mixture of activities, education and delicious cuisines from across the globe. Picture by Talia Pattison
TOLERANCE and acceptance may be a concept that sounds easy enough, but putting it into action can be another idea all together.

