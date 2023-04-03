A MAN was trapped in his vehicle following a serious accident just outside of Leeton.
The accident occurred about 5am on Sunday, April 2 when a red Mitsubishi sedan was travelling on Colinroobie Road.
Police said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
As a result, a 32-year-old man was trapped for some time before emergency services were able to free him.
He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition. The cause of the crash is being investigated by police.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man has had his licence suspended after allegedly drink driving.
The man was stopped by police around 8.15pm on March 31 in Waratah Street for a roadside breath test.
This returned a positive result, with the man arrested and taken to Leeton police station where a further breath analysis returned a reading of 0.114.
His licence was suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice.
