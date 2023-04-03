The Irrigator
The man was freed by emergency services and taken to hospital following the crash outside of Leeton

By Talia Pattison
April 3 2023 - 5:00pm
Emergency services raced to the scene to free the man from this car wreck on Sunday, April 2. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW Leeton
A MAN was trapped in his vehicle following a serious accident just outside of Leeton.

