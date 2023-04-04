A new not-for-profit involving SunRice, AgriFutures Australia and The Ricegrowers Association of Australia is promising to create new rice varieties faster and more often than ever before.
Rice Breeding Australia has recently appointed a brand-new Senior Rice Breeder with a long history in genetic modification in rice.
Dr Chris Proud will be focusing on creating rice with better water productivity - in short, more rice for less water.
This will follow his research in improving the cold tolerance of rice, which he says already set himself up well for this new work.
"As part of this research I was exploring high value traits to improve the water productivity of rice in temperate Australia ... A key factor in achieving improved water productivity is the development of cold tolerant rice varieties" he explained.
"The primary aim for the industry is to develop improved water productivity of varieties to enable the industry to reach a goal of 1.5 tonnes of rice grown per megalitre of water."
Dr Proud said he was looking forward to rising to the occasion.
"I'm motivated about our goals. I like a challenge and given the work that is already happening to develop the right germplasm, I think we can meet the water productivity goal."
RBA was formed last year to address an ever-changing market - with consumer perceptions, climate change and seasonal fluctuations all impacting the rice industry.
The group is promising growers "new, improved rice varieties sooner and more frequently than before."
Dr Proud will be joining Dr Georgina Pengilley, who was appointed as the first CEO of Rice Breeding Australia when it was founded in September 2022.
Based in Leeton, Rice Breeding Australia says it has come together to develop new rice varieties to spearhead Australia's rice industry into a successful future.
The entity was created after a program which had been running for years at the Yanco Agricultural Institute was disbanded last year.
