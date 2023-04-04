The Irrigator
Rice Breeding Australia is hoping to create more water-efficient strains of rice

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 4 2023 - 11:00am
Dr Chris Proud is working on developing new, more water-efficient rice breeds. Photo contributed
Dr Chris Proud is working on developing new, more water-efficient rice breeds. Photo contributed

A new not-for-profit involving SunRice, AgriFutures Australia and The Ricegrowers Association of Australia is promising to create new rice varieties faster and more often than ever before.

