Cater & Blumer call for reflections as firm nears 100 years

AW
By Allan Wilson
April 5 2023 - 10:00am
Solicitor Grace Blumer, fourth generation in the family, pictured with her uncle, Cater & Blumer director Mark Blumer. Picture by Allan Wilson.
The call is out to those who have been affiliated with Griffith and Leeton's Cater & Blumer firms over the years, with preparations underway for the company's centenary this year.

