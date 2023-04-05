The call is out to those who have been affiliated with Griffith and Leeton's Cater & Blumer firms over the years, with preparations underway for the company's centenary this year.
The iconic MIA law firm was established in 1923 by Rupert Cater and Paul Blumer, and has been an integral hub in the lives of many over the past century.
In the lead-up to a celebration event in July, it's hoped plenty of people who have been involved with the firm will reach out to share their memories to be included in a video compilation which will be shown at the celebration.
In addition, former staff are also being asked to send through their photos for a collage which will also be unveiled.
Fourth generation solicitor, Grace Blumer, is looking forward to delving into the past and learning more about the family business that has become so steeped in the area's identity.
"It's phenomenal to think I'm a part of such a long-running firm. Coming up to 100 years is surreal and even working alongside people who have been here for 40 years is very special and inspiring," Ms Blumer said.
Having clocked up five years at the firm, she says she didn't initially have aspirations to return to work for the family trademark but is glad she is.
"I'm enjoying being in a general practice country firm where you can form friendships with other practitioners. I like meeting new people, hearing their stories and resolving their legal issues," she said.
"I'm not sure where the inspiration came from to go down this path, except at some point I think I gained a perspective on law's powerful effect on society and how it can help people."
Grace's uncle and Cater & Blumer director, Mark Blumer, has been back at the firm for the past two years, previously practicing in Canberra.
Originally, he worked at Cater & Blumer between 1982 and 1998.
He says a lot has changed but much has also stayed the same, and he is keen to hear the thoughts and recollections of others.
"I want to hear from anyone who has a story to share about what it was like for them in either Griffith, Leeton or both, whether they be a client, a staff member, or a solicitor at another firm," Mr Blumer said.
"Looking back can teach us a lot about the texture of life. It's the little moments that mean the most.
"For some people, visiting a lawyer can be stressful but can also be momentous occasions.
"This video is going to be a special project to mark a very special occasion and I hope to see as much input as possible."
Those interested should contact Sylvana Minato or Daniela Cangelli at Cater & Blumer on (02) 6966 7700, or by email at Griffith@cblegal.com.au.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
