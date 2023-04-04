Upsets were the feature in many of the Leeton Squash Club's recent summer grand finals.
Monday night's match had the top-placed Sixers take on second-placed Renegades.
Charmaine Lee got her team off to a flying start by defeating Jackson Bullivant in long tussle.
Charmaine held on to win 15-8, 15-12, 10-15, 13-15, 15-12.
It was then Miller time on the courts with siblings Ruby and Jack Miller doing battle.
This time it was Jack who won the battle in long match, 15-10, 8-15, 15-12, 9-15, 15-11.
Garry Walker defeated Brodie Lashbrook 16-14, 15-11, 15-9.
Captain Col Thompson sealed the win for second-placed Renegades, winning 15-13, 15-8, 20-18.
On Tuesday night the top-placed Roars took on the second-placed Mariners.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Isabel Thompson got the Roars off to a good start by defeating Alec Tait 15-7, 15-8, 15-9.
Ondria Miller then defeated Simone Bruno 15-8, 15-10, 15-12 to get the Mariners back on track.
James Kelly worked some magic to defeat Maanu Alexander 12-15, 16-14, 15-8, 4-15, 15-12.
Mariners captain Declan Ryan then defeated Brian O'Leary to secure an unlikely win for the Mariners.
Declan winning 14-16, 18-16, 17-15, 15-10.
On Wednesday night, first-placed Taipans took on second-placed Bullets.
Cadell Thompson defeated Callum Sheldrick 15-11, 15-10, 15-7.
Paul Payne had to dig deep to defeat Brendon Looby, Payne winning 15-8, 13-15, 13-15, 15-5, 15-6.
Finley Sales won for the Bullets when he defeated Jason Curry 15-5, 15-4, 15-13.
Adrian Sheldrick had a battle against Alayna Croucamp. In a thrilling match Sheldrick fought to win 14-16, 15-13, 14-16, 15-13, 15-10.
Cooper Boardman defeated Tony Naimo 15-8, 15-7, 15-11 in the battle of the team captains.
Team Taipans winning by a single point in a very close affair.
