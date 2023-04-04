LEETON Public School students have learned about different cultures as part of recent Harmony Day celebrations.
Brazilian exchange student, Hanna, joined students for the day and spoke to them about Brazilian culture and the differences in her home country.
Kenyan-born Sekai Dachi also provided students with sample of African food Ndengu, a mung bean curry.
After sampling the dish, students reported they were surprised by the taste and texture of the curry, stating it was "quite delicious".
Leeton Public is home to many cultures itself, with several students and staff celebrating their multiculturalism with the group.
In homage to teacher Kris Sales, all students also enjoyed the Canadian treat of maple syrup on freshly-cooked pancakes.
Leeton Public principal Tim Allen said all classes were engaged in Harmony Day-focused activities in classrooms, with students enjoying learning more about various cultures from around the world.
"With our increasingly multicultural school demographics, it is vital we acknowledge and celebrate the cultural diversity we have here at Leeton Public School," Mr Allen said.
"It was wonderful to see all students embrace the various cultural opportunities on offer for Harmony Day and we will continue to build on these experiences throughout the year."
Staff and students wore orange on the day, which is the colour chosen to represent Harmony Week.
Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations.
It also relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect.
