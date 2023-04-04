The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton's Terry Tyrrell described the 2023 Tour de Cure as challenging

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Tyrrell has successfully completed his second Tour de Cure ride. Pictures supplied
Terry Tyrrell has successfully completed his second Tour de Cure ride. Pictures supplied

Extreme heat, humidity and mountains to climb would be enough for most to throw the towel in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.