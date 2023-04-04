Extreme heat, humidity and mountains to climb would be enough for most to throw the towel in.
However, for riders on this year's Tour de Cure, giving up was not an option.
That included Leeton's Terry Tyrrell, who signed up for his second Tour de Cure ride all in the name of raising much-needed funds for cancer research and programs.
This year's ride started in Coffs Harbour on March 16 and finished in Noosa on March 24.
"It was a relief to finish the ride as it was very different to last year," Mr Tyrrell said.
"We had some extreme heat and humidity to deal with over the first five days and each day we had a mountain to climb.
"The day we rode into Yamba was the hottest day they have had on record, add the humidity and it was tough.
"One of the big highlights was attending schools on our way to Noosa to educate the kids to 'be healthy, be happy and be fit', which we were not able to do last year because of COVID restrictions."
Mr Tyrrell hopes to ride in as many Tour de Cures as possible over the coming years in honour of both his late mother and father.
During this year's ride he was awarded the red jersey to wear on the last day after being voted by his fellow riders as having made a big contribution not just physically, but also for his values, good nature and for pushing others across the line.
"From my first meeting with the Tour de Cure crew it was like being welcomed into a family and each year the family just gets bigger and bigger all with a common goal of curing cancer," Mr Tyrrell said.
Already he has turned his attention to next year's ride, which will be from Hobart to Adelaide, which he is expecting will be another gruelling experience for participants.
It's also not too late to assist Mr Tyrrell with his fundraising efforts.
Donations can be made at tourdecure.grassrootz.com/signature-tour-2023/terry-tyrrell.
Tour de Cure 2023 fast facts
Total kilometres: 1035kms.
Total elevation: 11,132m.
Time on the bike: 41 hours five minutes.
More than $2 million has been raised as part of this year's ride.
