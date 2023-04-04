The Irrigator

Leeton community in shock after four people die in Toorak Road, Research Road car accident

By The Irrigator
Updated April 5 2023 - 7:06am, first published 6:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Toorak Road and Research Road was still closed to traffic at 6.30am on Wednesday, April 5. Picture by Talia Pattison
The intersection of Toorak Road and Research Road was still closed to traffic at 6.30am on Wednesday, April 5. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE Leeton shire community is waking to the shock news four people have died in a car accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.