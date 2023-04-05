I cannot believe how quickly the year is passing us by and that Easter is already here.
Easter plans at the Leeton Soldiers Club are now in full swing with raffles that have kicked off, as well as Easter egg hamper giveaways for members.
The raffles continue on Good Friday and again on Easter Sunday with more chocolate and seafood trays to be given away.
Our bistro will be serving up a feast of seafood and other blackboard specials right across the long weekend as well as a roast buffet option on Easter Sunday.
Our full bistro menu is still available every day too, but bookings are essential so if you're thinking of coming make sure you secure your table before heading in.
Following Easter, Anzac Day will be the next big day in our calendar.
Being a day to honour and remember our returned servicemen, Anzac Day has historically been a big day for the club and 2023 will be no exception.
We will start the day with breakfast for those servicemen, cadets, individuals, and family members attending the dawn service.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yummy pastries, fruits, cereals, and other breakfast goodies will be available following the service.
A $5 roast buffet will then be on offer for lunch followed by 2-Up in the auditorium.
The Leeton RSL Sub-branch will be co-ordinating this traditional game, which should be lots of fun. If you've never played before, it's worth having a go.
Then, it's Mother's Day. Did someone say diamonds? Planning has already started for this too, but I'll leave you in suspense for those plans just a little longer.
I hope everyone has an amazing Easter with their family and friends.
Remember to be friendly to any hospitality staff that you might see in venues across the shire - they're missing time with their friends and families to ensure you all have a great, long weekend.
