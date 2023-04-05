LEETON'S Norm Harrison is set to be inducted into the shire's Sporting Walk of Fame for his Olympic efforts.
A gala evening will be held on April 29 to induct four of the shire's sporting heroes into the walk of fame, with Harrison one of them.
Although moving to Leeton at a late age, Harrison lived a substantial time in the Leeton shire during his period of achievements, which qualifies him for the Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame.
Harrison saw a cigarette commercial on TV showing rapid pistol fire, so he decided to give the sport a try and realised he had a natural talent for it.
In his first NSW Championships, he won the B grade and then came second in the Australian Championships.
For the next 16 years he never finished outside the top two.
Harrison qualified for the 1968 Olympic Games team, but he missed out as they only took one shooter.
RELATED:
This happened again in 1972. In 1974 Harrison made his first Commonwealth Games team to compete in Christchurch, New Zealand and finished equal for the gold medal.
However, he gained the silver medal by a countback with his opponent, who scored more 10s. This was also a Commonwealth Games record.
The rule has since changed so equal first both gain a gold medal. Harrison finally made the Olympic Games team in Montreal, Canada in 1976 as he was ranked as the number one shooter.
He came 32nd out of 90 shooters. Harrison again made the Commonwealth Games team for Edmonton, Canada in 1978, but missed out on a medal finishing sixth.
Harrison was also selected for the Olympic Games team for Moscow, USSR in 1980, but Australia withdrew from the shooting events.
He made several world and international championships all around the world with his best results in Mexico City, Mexico in 1982 with a silver medal in the air pistol team and a bronze medal in the 50-metre free pistol.
Harrison was the Australian 50-metre free pistol champion in 1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1979 and 1980.
He was also the 10-metre champion in 1974 and the Australian record holder for the 50 and 10-metre free pistol.
Harrison was a member of the NSW and Australian Pistol Teams from 1968 to 1982 and was honoured with being an Olympic torch bearer for the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
He is a life member of the Narrandera/Leeton Pistol Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.