The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Four Leeton shire residents have become Australian citizens

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker welcomes the new citizens. Picture supplied
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker welcomes the new citizens. Picture supplied

LEETON shire has officially welcomed four new Australian citizens with a touching ceremony recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.