LEETON shire has officially welcomed four new Australian citizens with a touching ceremony recently.
Held at the Leeton Visitors Information Centre, the ceremony went through the motions of making four residents Australian citizens much to the delight of their friends and family in attendance.
The four new residents hail from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Nepal.
The ceremony was held during on March 21, which is a date that holds a large amount of significance.
This day is the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination - otherwise known as Harmony Day - which marks the start marks the start of a week of the celebration of multiculturalism and diversity in Australia.
Harmony Week is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians, regardless of cultural or linguistic background, making March 21 the perfect day to official welcome the new citizens.
Mayor Tony Reneker conducted the ceremony, with Member for Murray Helen Dalton also in attendance.
Citizenship ceremonies are held throughout the year in Leeton shire when the need arises.
