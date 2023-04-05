THE Leeton-Yanco Swimming Club has rounded out their season with its annual carnival and presentation day.
The club had almost 70 competitors take part on the day.
Age champions from the carnival were:
Female:
Male:
IN OTHER NEWS:
A presentation event was held at the end of the carnival to recognise the efforts of swimmers throughout the 2022-23 summer.
Coaches awards
Special awards
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.