Joe and Maria Iannelli award - awarded to the swimmer who has achieved the most points through their participation at Southern Inland Swimming Association carnivals: Jack Miller.

Bert Dobson award - encouragement award: Bronte Sheldrick.

Bill Parrow award - for swimmers who have progressed to the highest level of school carnivals. This year the club had 11 swimmers qualify for state: Cadell Thompson, Jack Davidson, Isaac Chilko, Patrick Madden, Nathaniel Stimson, James Johnston, Ellena Halloran, Kobe Rourke, Tori Glenn, Kian Henman and Jack Miller.

Tom and Pam Sullivan award - awarded to the male swimmer accruing the highest points in club time trials over the course of the season: Raith Henman and Jack Miller (tie).

Leeton Trophy Centre award - awarded to the female swimmer accruing the highest points in club time trials over the course of the season: Charlotte Mallamace.

Lynch Family Guard's gift award: Ben Murphy and Emerson Doig.