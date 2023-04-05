TWO leaders of the Leeton shire community have expressed their sadness and devastation following a fatal accident that killed four people.
Three children and a woman died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 4 around 11.15pm when the car they were in is believed to have crashed into a pole and deflected down an embankment into a water channel on its roof.
Tragically, all four died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
Formal identification continues to take place, but police have confirmed the 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 were related to each other.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene and it was being examined by specialist police throughout the day on Wednesday, April 5.
Leeton Police Inspector Justin Cornes said the accident was devastating for all involved.
"Obviously any loss of life is a tragedy, but when children are involved, it's just horrible and unfathomable," Inspector Cornes said.
"It's traumatic for everyone involved. It's just devasting."
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker, a former police inspector himself, said the news came as a shock.
"It's a tragic day for the community," councillor Reneker said.
"Any fatal accident is horrendous, but to lose four people - three of them children - is shocking and unbelievable.
"It's definitely one of the worst I have seen in my time. It's a huge loss.
As loved ones, friends and the wider community mourn the terrible loss of life, Cr Reneker encouraged everyone to look out for each other.
"Firstly, talk about it and lean on each other's shoulders for support," he said.
"We're a close-knit community, we need to help each other out during this terrible time.
"We are thinking about the family and loved ones. This is devastating for them, as well as the wider impacts this will have on the community."
