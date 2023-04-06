The Irrigator

David Barnhill Jnr will be inducted into the Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame in 2023

By Talia Pattison
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
David Barnhill Jnr playing for NSW in the State of Origin. Picture supplied
David Barnhill Jnr playing for NSW in the State of Origin. Picture supplied

A FACE known to many will be one of four to be inducted in Leeton's Sporting Walk of Fame on April 29.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

