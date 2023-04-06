A FACE known to many will be one of four to be inducted in Leeton's Sporting Walk of Fame on April 29.
David Barnhill Jnr along with Joanne Peters, Norm Harrison and the late Greg Miller will be inducted during a gala night at the Leeton Soldiers Club on April 29.
Barnhill Jnr was recruited by the Canberra Raiders from Yanco-Wamoon's under 18s side in 1987.
Playing for Belconnen, he was graded to the Raiders in 1988 and made his first grade debut in 1989, but only played the one game.
As a forward, Barnhill Jnr found it hard to cement a first grade spot in a star-studded Canberra forward pack.
However, he was a member of Canberra's grand final sides in 1990-91, winning in 1990 but losing the next year.
Barnhill Jnr was a victim of Canberra's salary cap woes and moved to St George, playing five seasons from 1992 to 1996, but was again in losing grand final sides in 1992, 1993 and 1996.
He moved to the Sydney Roosters and played there from 1997 to 1999 and then moved to the English Super League in 2000 to finish off his career playing one season for Leeds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Barnhill Jnr also played four World Cup Test matches for Ireland that season and established himself as one of the game's most respected forwards.
His tough and uncompromising style of play a feature of his game earned him State of Origin selection for NSW from 1994 to 1999 and also for NSW Country Origin v City Origin from 1993 to 1996.
All up Barnhill Jnr played a total of 210 first grade matches, appearing in five grand finals, although only tasting success just once.
He played in 33 English Super League matches for Leeds, which included a losing Challenge Cup final, as well as nine State of Origins and four NSW Country v City fixtures and the four World Cup Test matches for Ireland.
In these games Ireland made the play offs, but were knocked out by England in the qualifying final.
Barnhill Jnr also tried his hand at coaching and was assistant to Nathan Brown at St George for a few seasons and then coached the Riverina division when he moved to Wagga.
Although he had a distinguished career, Barnhill Jnr would have been one of the unluckiest players when it came to grand finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.