A MAN and woman are in custody as police inquiries continue into the death of four people following a crash in Leeton on Tuesday, April 4.
About 11.15pm on April 4, emergency services responded to the intersection of Research Road and Toorak Road after reports a Hyundai Getz had crashed into a pole and rolled down an embankment into an adjacent water channel.
The occupants - a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 - were declared deceased at the scene.
They are yet to be formally identified.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Detectives have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and, as part of their inquiries, attended a unit in Griffith just before 8am on Wednesday, April 5.
Investigators spoke to a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, who were arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station where they remain in custody.
Inquiries continue.
EARLIER
NSW Police have given a press conference to provide an update on the fatal accident which killed four people in Leeton on Tuesday, April 4.
Superintendent Tracy Chapman answered questions regarding the single-vehicle accident, which killed a woman aged 36 and three young boys aged 10, 11 and 12 just outside of Leeton around 11.15pm on Tuesday, April 4.
Superintendent Chapman said crime scene investigators remained on scene as they continued to work to provide answers as to how the accident happened on Research Road, just down from the Toorak Road intersection.
She said police were still working to formally identify the four victims.
"I understand they have no yet been formally identified," Superintendent Chapman said during the press conference.
RELATED:
"There is confirmation there is some relationship between all of those (involved in the accident), but the exact relationship I can't comment on.
"At the end of the day this is a tragic set of circumstances at any time of year ... our thoughts go out to their family, their friends and of course the local community."
Police said as investigations continued they would update the community where necessary.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.