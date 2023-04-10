Who doesn't love a four day weekend that includes chocolate and fruit-filled buns?
Vets! That's who.
No, seriously, we do love them as much as anyone, we just know there are hazards for our pets over this time and that concerns us.
Chocolate is the most obvious hazard for your pet. Chocolate is toxic because it contains a chemical called theobromine, as well as caffeine, which our pets cannot process.
It can cause seizures and even death so be sure that you have collected all those eggs dropped by the Easter bunny over the weekend.
Hot cross buns are another Easter item not to be shared with our pets.
The sultanas can be toxic and can cause kidney failure.
Grapes and sultanas contain tartaric acid and, as the amount of this is unknown in each piece of fruit, the tricky thing is, it can take just one sultana to cause this problem.
It can even happen within the space of a few hours.
So, no sharing, okay? For those of you lucky enough to have headed to the coast over Easter or the school holidays, please make sure your pet is on some form of tick prevention.
Even if your pet is not heading to the coast with you.
The paralysis tick lives in coastal areas and can, as their name suggests, cause paralysis in our pets.
This can at best, lead to expensive treatment for your pet and, at worst, result in death. These ticks have been known to hitchhike home in cars and luggage and then find their way onto our pets.
Remember, prevention is much better (and cheaper) than cure.
