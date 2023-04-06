BUYING a home is a life goal most set their minds too, but it is no easy feat.
There's the financial challenges, the stress and finding the "perfect home" - that's where Leeton's Julie Valenzisi has been a saviour to many.
Mrs Valenzisi, a sales consultant with Amato Real Estate, not only makes the process of buying or selling a home easy, but she also has the credentials to match it.
For the third consecutive year, Mrs Valenzisi has been named Leeton's agent of the year as part of the Rate My Agent, Agent of the Year awards.
The awards are based on customer reviews, feedback and statistics, with Mrs Valenzisi taking the title for Leeton for the past three years.
"The most important thing is doing the best we can for our clients and customers ... the most rewarding thing for me is when they are happy," Mrs Valenzisi said.
Mrs Valenzisi has been with Amato Real Estate since 2016, but has a background in the business after owning Raine & Horne in Leeton when it operated here.
"You never do what you do for awards like this, as I said it's more about helping people and making sure they are happy," she said.
"It's really humbling to receive these honours, but it's also a team effort, it's not just about me."
Some of the feedback Mrs Valenzisi has received for her efforts and subsequent agent of the year honour for Leeton includes one from a client who said "from the very first meeting, Julie gave us comfort and took us through every detail of the purchasing process. Julie is a kind individual who really cares about her clients".
