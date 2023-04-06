Domestic violence case relating to fatal crash adjourned

The Irrigator
32-year-old to face Griffith Local Court on June 8

By The Irrigator
Updated April 6 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:47pm
A man charged with domestic violence-related offences as part of investigations into a fatal crash at Yanco has been refused bail.

